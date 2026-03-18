Red Apple Stores Celebrates Grand Openings and Store Refreshes Across Three Communities on April 10

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is pleased to announce store enhancements in Goose Bay, NL (388 Hamilton River Rd.), The Pas, MB (Otineka Mall, Highway 10 North), and Armstrong, BC (3305 Smith Drive), with a Grand Opening celebration taking place at all three locations on Friday, April 10.

The Goose Bay store will officially convert from The Bargain! Shop to Red Apple, while the locations in The Pas and Armstrong have completed store refresh renovations designed to improve the shopping experience. Customers in all three communities are invited to celebrate the updates with a Grand Opening event beginning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 a.m. on April 10.

These updates are part of Red Apple's ongoing commitment to modernize stores while continuing to deliver the great value customers expect. Shoppers will enjoy a more modern, open store layout, refreshed signage and displays to make deals easy to find, and CandyWorks™, a colourful candy destination offering sweet treats for shoppers of all ages. Stores continue to feature brand-name fashion, toys, groceries, and home essentials at affordable prices.

Grand Opening Highlights (April 10 at all three locations):

FREE $10 Red Apple shopping card and laundry basket for the first 100 customers

FREE Red Apple shopping bag while quantities last

Entry to win a $1,000 Red Apple shopping spree

Two-day flyer deals, April 10 & 11

A 25% off coupon for every customer, valid on a future purchase

Following the Grand Opening, customers can continue to enjoy everyday savings throughout the store, with affordable prices on fashion, home essentials, seasonal items, toys, and more.

"These projects highlight the collaboration and dedication of many teams across Red Apple," said Jim Hreljac, President of Red Apple Stores. "Our operations, merchandising, marketing, and store teams all played an important role in bringing these updated stores to life, and we look forward to welcoming customers to experience the refreshed Red Apple brand."

Grand Opening Locations (April 10, 9:00 a.m. ribbon cutting):

Goose Bay, NL – 388 Hamilton River Rd., Stn C

The Pas, MB – Highway 10 North, Otineka Mall

Armstrong, BC – 3305 Smith Drive

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]