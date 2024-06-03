Red Apple Stores in Grande Cache, AB, to Reveal Renovations at Newly Located Grand Reopening!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Exciting news for residents of Grande Cache! Red Apple Stores is thrilled to announce the grand reopening of our newly relocated and renovated store at 2000 Shoppers Park Mall. We are moving from our old location to better serve our customers with an upgraded shopping experience. Join us on Friday, June 14th, as we unveil the refreshed store with fantastic deals for all shoppers.

This relocation is part of our commitment to providing a more convenient and enjoyable shopping environment. Our new location at Shoppers Park Mall offers better accessibility, ample parking, and a more spacious layout to enhance your shopping experience. We've completely transformed the store to provide an upgraded and enhanced shopping experience. Explore new features, including an expanded section of our signature Candyworks™, offering a delightful array of candies and treats.

Shopping should be enjoyable, and we've made sure of that with the newly renovated store. Bold in-store signage, wider aisles, improved product layout, and upgraded store fixtures await you, all aimed at making shopping easy and convenient for all our customers.

To celebrate the grand reopening, we'll kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 am on Friday, June 14th. Be one of the first 100 customers to receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket. Additionally, every customer will get a limited-edition shopping tote while supplies last. But that's not all; enjoy exclusive limited-time deals throughout the weekend and enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. Enter the contest in-store, and no purchase is necessary.

As our President and CEO, Brendan Proctor, firmly emphasizes, we are dedicated to providing better value to our customers. Our primary goal is to help you save money through competitive pricing and special deals, and ensure that your shopping experience is smooth, hassle-free, and convenient. We are committed to continuously improving our services and offerings to enhance your overall satisfaction.

Come and see the whole new look at our newly relocated and renovated store located at 2000 Shoppers Park Mall, in Grande Cache, AB. We can't wait to welcome you!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

