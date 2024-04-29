Red Apple Stores in Essex, ON to Unveil Renovations at Grand Reopening!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Exciting news for residents of Essex! Red Apple Stores is delighted to announce the grand reopening of our newly renovated store, offering a whole new look for our valued customers. Join us on Friday, May 17th, as we unveil the refreshed store with fantastic deals for all shoppers.

We've completely transformed the store to provide an upgraded and enhanced shopping experience. Explore new features, including an upgraded section of our signature Candyworks™, offering a delightful array of candies and treats.

Shopping should be enjoyable, and we've made sure of that with the newly renovated store. Bold in-store signage, wider aisles, improved product layout, and upgraded store fixtures await you, all aimed at making shopping easy and convenient for all our customers.

To celebrate the grand reopening, we'll kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 am on Friday May 17th. Be one of the first 100 customers to receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket. Additionally, every customer will get a limited-edition shopping tote while supplies last. But that's not all; enjoy exclusive limited-time deals throughout the weekend and even a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. Enter the contest in-store, and no purchase is necessary.

As our President and CEO, Brendan Proctor, firmly emphasizes, we are dedicated to providing better value to our customers. Our primary goal is to help you save money through competitive pricing and special deals, and ensure that your shopping experience is smooth, hassle-free, and convenient. We are committed to continuously improving our services and offerings to enhance your overall satisfaction.

Come and see the whole new look at our newly renovated store located at 102 Talbot Street North, in Essex, ON. We can't wait to welcome you!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

