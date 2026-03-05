Fresh Look, Same Great Value: Red Apple Refreshes Lacombe Location

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is excited to announce the grand reopening of its Lacombe, Alberta location, unveiling an updated store environment while continuing to offer the same great brands, unbeatable value, and trusted Red Apple experience customers know and love.

The newly updated space features a bright, welcoming layout designed to make it easier for customers to browse, explore, and find great deals throughout the store. While the look has been refreshed, customers can continue to count on the same friendly service, familiar brands, and everyday low prices.

Shoppers will find brand-name fashion, toys, groceries, home essentials, seasonal products, and more -- all at exceptional value.

To celebrate, Red Apple is hosting a special Grand Reopening event on Friday, March 27, featuring exciting giveaways and limited-time offers.

Refresh Celebration Highlights:

A FREE $10 Red Apple shopping card and laundry basket for the first 100 customers

A FREE Red Apple shopping bag, while quantities last

Entry to win a $1,000 Red Apple shopping spree

Two-day flyer deals available March 27 & 28

A 25% off coupon for every customer, valid on a future purchase

"Refreshing our Lacombe store is about reinvesting in the community and ensuring our customers continue to enjoy a welcoming, easy-to-shop environment," said Jim Hreljac, President of Red Apple Stores. "While the store has a fresh new look, our commitment to great brands, everyday value, and the friendly service our customers count on remains the same."

Red Apple remains committed to serving communities across Canada by providing affordable everyday essentials close to home.

Store Location

Red Apple – Lacombe

5214 - 45th Street Lacombe, AB

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]