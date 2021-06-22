Red Apple Stores Announces Major Renovations of its Bargain! Shop Store in Fort Qu'Appelle, Saskatchewan!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is proud to unveil the opening of it's newly renovated store in Fort Qu'Appelle conveniently located at 420 Broadway Street. The store will celebrate the big changes on the Canada Day long weekend, Thursday July 1st through Sunday July 4th.

Following major renovations, the store will offer a revitalized shopping experience, along with the incredible savings and convenience that Customers have come to expect.

Not only will Customers still be able to find products they previously enjoyed when shopping at The Bargain! Shop but you will find some exciting additions to this renovated store. The Bargain! Shop will feature CandyworksTM, a shop-within-a-shop that offers a wide selection of candies and sweet treats. Along with brand-name fashions, toys, grocery and home products at incredible savings, the renovated Fort Qu'Appelle location offers Customers a more convenient shopping experience by adding a lottery kiosk to purchase national and provincial lottery tickets.

The newly renovated store will also offer Customers an enhanced personal shopping experience featuring better product adjacencies, upgraded store fixtures, bold in-store signing, and wider aisles.

In addition, over the Canada Day long weekend, Customers can enter for a chance to win a shopping spree valued at $500. Ballots will be available in-store, with no purchase necessary.

"While the challenges of this past year have left an indelible mark on all communities across the country, the small towns that we call home have been especially hard-hit by the restrictions on retail. We are proud of the ongoing efforts made by our warm and welcoming staff and will continue to do everything we can to keep our Customers and team members safe," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer, Red Apple Stores. "And though this is certainly an occasion worth celebrating, we are sensitive to the concerns that Customers and team members alike are experiencing due to the pandemic. In part, that is why we are also offering curbside pick-up, where Customers can call or email their local store to place an order and then have their purchases delivered to them at curbside, all while maintaining appropriate physical distancing both from our Store Associates as well as from other Customers."

We hope you plan a visit to our new store format in Fort Qu'Appelle soon!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores ULC operates a chain of over 140 small town general merchandise retail stores. Our stores are branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores. For over 20 years, we have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings at a convenient location in your town.

Red Apple Stores is known for our super friendly Customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect. One of our core values is serving our communities, and we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Our stores offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs. We continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food, and fashion - at low affordable prices!

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or connect with us on Facebook at facebook.com/redapplestores

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, [email protected]