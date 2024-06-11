Red Apple Stores Announces Grand Opening of Rebranded Store in Golden, British Columbia!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is excited to announce the grand opening of their newly rebranded store at 619 - 9th Avenue North in Golden, British Columbia. The store will celebrate its grand opening on Friday, June 28th, transitioning from The Bargain! Shop format to the refreshed Red Apple banner.

Red Apple and Bargain! Shop logos (CNW Group/Red Apples Stores ULC)

The new Red Apple Store aims to offer customers a revitalized shopping experience while maintaining the fantastic savings and convenience they love. While still providing all the products customers enjoyed at The Bargain! Shop, the Red Apple format introduces exciting new features to the Golden location. Shoppers can look forward to the signature Candyworks™ section, featuring a wide selection of candies and sweet treats. Additionally, customers will find brand-name fashions, toys, groceries, and home products at incredible savings.

Aligned with the Red Apple branding, the store will offer an enhanced personal shopping experience. Customers can expect an improved store layout and product arrangement designed for their convenience and satisfaction.

The grand opening celebrations will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 am on June 28th. The first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket, and all customers will receive a shopping tote while supplies last. Throughout the weekend, shoppers can enjoy various limited-time deals and have the chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. Entries for the giveaway can be made in-store with no purchase necessary.

Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores, expressed his enthusiasm about unveiling the rebranded store to the Golden community. He emphasized their commitment to enhancing the shopping experience, making it more convenient and enjoyable while ensuring customers receive excellent value.

The entire Red Apple team invites everyone to join them in celebrating the grand opening of the newly renovated store in Golden, British Columbia.

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

