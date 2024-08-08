Red Apple Stores Announces Exciting Grand Opening of Four Newly Rebranded Locations

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores is excited to announce the grand opening of four newly rebranded stores on Friday, August 23rd. These grand openings mark a fresh transition as former The Bargain! Shop locations embrace the refreshed Red Apple banner, offering a revitalized shopping experience.

Store Locations:

Wynyard, Saskatchewan : 103 Bosworth Street

103 Bosworth Street Oliver, British Columbia : 5955 Main Street Unit #1360

5955 Main Street Unit #1360 Timmins, Ontario : 414 Algonquin Blvd East

414 Algonquin Blvd East Rosetown, Saskatchewan : 109 Main St.

Store Transformations:

Each of these rebranded stores will offer customers a refreshed shopping experience while continuing to deliver the unbeatable savings and convenience they know and love. Shoppers can look forward to new features such as the signature Candyworks™ section, offering a wide variety of candies and sweet treats. Additionally, these locations will offer an expanded selection of brand-name fashions, toys, groceries, and home essentials—all at fantastic prices. Consistent with the Red Apple brand, the new stores will deliver an enhanced personal shopping experience. Customers can expect improved store layouts and product arrangements, thoughtfully designed for their convenience and satisfaction.

Grand Opening Celebrations:

The celebrations will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:00 am at each location. The first 100 customers will receive a $10 shopping card and a laundry basket, while all shoppers will be gifted a limited-edition shopping tote, available while supplies last. Throughout the weekend, customers can take advantage of special limited-time deals and enter for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree. Entries for the shopping spree giveaway can be made in-store, with no purchase necessary.

A Message from the CEO:

Brendan Proctor, CEO of Red Apple Stores, expressed his excitement about the grand opening of these newly rebranded locations. He emphasized the company's commitment to delivering an enjoyable and convenient shopping experience, paired with exceptional value. "We are thrilled to unveil these newly rebranded stores to our communities," Proctor said. "Our goal is to create a welcoming and enhanced shopping environment that not only meets but exceeds our customers' expectations. With our renewed focus on providing a diverse range of products and unbeatable prices, we are confident that our new Red Apple stores will continue to be a favorite destination for all your shopping needs." The entire Red Apple team invites everyone to join them in celebrating the grand openings of these newly rebranded stores on August 23rd. Come and discover the exciting new offerings and the refreshed Red Apple experience!

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores. For more than 20 years, we have been your reputable neighborhood retailers who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings on food, fashion, home, and more at convenient locations in your small towns. Our stores are known for providing super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For more information, please contact TJ Dhonsi, our Marketing Director, at [email protected]