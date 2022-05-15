Red Apple Stores announces an exciting renovation at The Bargain! Shop in Lac La Biche, Alberta

In addition to Candyworks, the newly renovated store will feature wider aisles and an easy-to-shop merchandise layout Tweet this

The new store will feature the same great value on the products our Customers love but they will find some exciting additions. The store will introduce its signature Candyworks®, a shop-within-a-shop that offers a delicious and unique selection of candies and sweets for shoppers of all ages. For Grand Opening day, Customers can download a coupon from Facebook or their inbox to enjoy a free tub of candy on us!

In addition to Candyworks, the newly renovated store will feature wider aisles, an easy-to-shop merchandise layout, updated store fixtures, and enriched in-store signing – all of which will create a bright, clean, and modernized shopping experience.

"We are so proud of the efforts made by our staff to transform the store into a new and exciting shopping experience for our Customers," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. "We can't wait to unveil our new look and store layout to our Customers in Lac La Biche and the surrounding areas."

Head over to The Bargain! Shop to check out the renovation and don't forget to join us on Saturday, May 21st to enjoy great deals and fun giveaways during the grand re-opening event.

About Red Apple Stores ULC

Red Apple Stores is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For more than 20 years, our stores – branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple – have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand-name toys, home products, food, and fashion – but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating Customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Learn more about our stores at redapplestores.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Red Apples Stores ULC

For further information: Jill Jennings, Vice President Human Resources, [email protected]