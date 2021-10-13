Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop's 2021 Together We Care® Food Drive Raises More Than $160,000 for Local Communities

"Our stores are committed to supporting as many individuals as possible through the annual Together We Care® Food Drive in September–October and Toy Drive in November, Fill-a-Sleigh Day in December, as well as other activities throughout the year," says Clinton Wolff, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

"We are deeply grateful and thankful for our Customers, who have once again come together to support their local community members—an especially important initiative given the ongoing uncertainty so many are facing as we approach the holiday season. Hand in hand, we can all make a difference in the lives of our community members and friends, and we thank all of our Customers for their continued support."

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores ULC is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For the past 20 years, our stores—branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores—have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand-name toys, home product, food and fashion—but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

