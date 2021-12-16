Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop Raise Over $831,000 in their Annual Together We Care® Toy Drive To Support Local Communities

Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop Raise Over $831,000 in their Annual Together We Care® Toy Drive To Support Local Tweet this

This year, through Customer donations combined with Red Apple Stores' financial contribution, The Together We Care® Toy Drive raised a record-breaking total of $831,496 worth of toys and gifts, surpassing their goal of $650,000. The Company will donate $121,757 in cash to local charities, representing 10% of all in-store sales on Fill-a-Sleigh Day. Since 2014, The Together We Care® Toy Drive has raised a total of $5.1 million in toys, gifts, and cash in communities across the country!

"Christmas spirit has never been stronger and our Customers from coast to coast showed up in record numbers this year to support their local community, both with their toy drive donations as well as through shopping in Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop stores on Fill-a-Sleigh Day." said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores.

"We believe every child should wake up Christmas morning with a gift under the tree, and we know that our Customers agree, as shown by their ongoing support of our annual Toy Drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day initiatives," observed Dave Johnson, Vice President of Store Operations. "Their kind donations will mean an even merrier Christmas for more children across Canada."

