Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop Make the Holidays Merrier with their Annual Together We Care® Toy Drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day.

On the final day of the Toy Drive (Saturday, December 11th), Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop stores will celebrate the 5th annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day. Along with the mountain of toys collected, Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop will donate 10% of ALL sales1 from that day to the chosen local charity.

"Giving back to our communities is central to everything we do at Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop stores, especially at Christmas. Our employees live and work in small towns across Canada and we know what an important contribution they make to their communities," said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores ULC.

"For the past four years, our Customers have proven time and again just how generous they are. On our 5th annual Fill-a-Sleigh Day, we are confident that their community spirit will help us reach our goal of collecting $650,000 worth of toys, to be donated on their behalf to our stores' local charities of choice—our hope is all children in need will have a happier holiday season," said Dave Johnson, Vice President of Store Operations.

1 Exclusions: Lottery, tobacco products, gift cards, pre-paid cards.

