Recruitment and retention issues, pay parity and funding key issues as PWTransit workers go on strike

COMOX, BC, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Unifor Local 114 members at Pacific Western Transportation (PWTransit) began strike action this morning in Comox Valley and Campbell River, B.C., to make a stand to improve public transit.

"We don't take strike action lightly, but this is about fairness for our drivers, and this is about fixing the systemic problems in our transit system to provide better working conditions and quality service for the public," said Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle.

Workers at PWTransit withdrew bus services at 4:30 a.m. Contract negotiations failed earlier this week and no future meeting dates are scheduled.

The union says insufficient wages have created recruitment and retention issues. The inability to attract and retain drivers has led to an overreliance on overtime forcing both safety concerns and work-life balance problems as drivers are forced to work extra hours.

To add insult to injury, the employer has now proposed a step-rate. The pay progression system also exacerbates the recruitment and retention issue which ultimately impacts the service that can be delivered to the public.

"These drivers are tired of working so much overtime," said Unifor Local 114 President Gord McGrath. "They've been maxing out on the National Safety Code for nearly a year. Exhausted drivers are a road safety issue. We want to see additional staffing and an increase in transit service – two things that would greatly benefit these communities."

Throughout negotiations, Local 114 sought wage parity with other professional transit drivers in British Columbia. Transit workers in the Comox Valley are paid less than their counterparts in other areas of the province and while they've made some progress in recent contracts, they're still significantly behind.

Currently, BC Transit delivers services to the public throughout much of the province using private contractors, and the failure of the government to fund fairness across the board for transit workers has already led to two lengthy labour disputes and will now affect smaller communities, such as Comox and Campbell River.

Local authorities, BC Transit, and the private contractor blame each other for these disputes while the workers and the public suffer from a broken system.

Workers providing services for BC Transit should be receiving similar compensation, along with all others. To do so, BC Transit should be at the bargaining table, so the union can negotiate monetary compensation directly with them.

Unifor demands more transparency from the government on how BC Transit (a Crown corporation) funds their contracted companies.

"The B.C. government is setting up a legacy for disputes," added McGarrigle. "There are long-standing issues with BC Transit and the very structure of how funding is distributed. This needs to change and it needs to happen now."

HandyDART will still be available on essential service levels during the labour action.

PWT is contracted by BC Transit to provide services in Campbell River and Comox Valley, B.C. Local 114's contract with PWTransit expired March 31, 2023.

The 75 Unifor Local 114 members work as transit operators, HandyDART operators, mechanics, and cleaners.

For more information, visit www.unifor.org/transit.

Unifor represents 20,000 members across the road transportation sector, including 6,500 transit operators and skilled trades staff working in urban transit.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

