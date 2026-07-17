Government of Canada and Government of Quebec renew the Quebec Fisheries Fund with $50 million over five years

GASPÉ, QC, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Canada and Quebec's fish and seafood sector is evolving rapidly and must be able to adapt to changing market, environmental and technological realities. Helping the industry innovate and reach new markets is central to keeping it competitive and resilient for the long term.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, and Donald Martel, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, announced the renewal of the Quebec Fisheries Fund (QFF), with a budget of $50 million over five years.

The QFF supports the sustainable, long-term growth of Quebec's fish and seafood sector by increasing the value of products derived from sustainable practices and strengthening their recognition in the marketplace. Investments will help boost productivity, competitiveness, with a strong focus on opening new markets and adapting to changes in the ecosystem. At a time when reaching new markets and reducing reliance on any single one matters more than ever, this support helps the sector plan for a prosperous and sustainable future for the fishery.

The Fund is built on four pillars. To be eligible, projects must align with the following areas:

Innovation – develop new products, processes, technologies or equipment that improve productivity, competitiveness, sustainability or market access in the sector; Infrastructure – adopt, adapt or install new processes, technologies or equipment that improve productivity, competitiveness, sustainability or market access in the sector; Scientific partnerships – improve knowledge or adaptive capacity in response to ecosystem changes and their impacts on commercial fisheries; Market development and diversification – contribute to expanding market access and diversification, both within Canada and internationally, by reducing the impact of trade barriers while supporting growth in the value of Quebec seafood products.

This renewal builds on the positive results achieved since the Fund's launch, and aims to deliver even greater benefits across the sector. Market development and diversification is a new pillar in this renewal. It responds directly to what the sector saying: reaching new markets and reducing reliance on any single one is essential to a competitive and resilient fishery sector.

Originally launched in 2019, the QFF represented an investment of $42.8 million over five years. It funded 198 projects that helped drive innovation in Quebec's fish and seafood sector while supporting its growth and capacity to adapt.

Quotes

"Renewing the Quebec Fisheries Fund gives people in the sector the tools to grow and reach new markets. It helps businesses sell their products in more places, and it backs the new ideas and stronger infrastructure that get them there. By bringing harvesters and scientists together, the fund also helps those same businesses adapt and find new opportunities. That adds up to a stronger future for the people who harvest and process in Quebec, and for the communities that depend on the fishery."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson

Minister of Fisheries

"The industry had been waiting for the renewal of the Quebec Fisheries Fund, and I am very pleased that our government is responding to this call. Fisheries and aquaculture play a vital role in the economy and development of our coastal regions. This agreement will provide businesses with the predictability they need to carry out their projects, improve their productivity, and develop new markets. It is concrete support that will foster the dynamic of our maritime communities, while helping to strengthen our food self-sufficiency."

Donald Martel

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food

Quick Facts

Program funding will come 60% from the Government of Canada and 40% from the Government of Quebec.

Project proposals may be submitted starting September 1, 2026.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Quebec Region, [email protected], 418-648-5474