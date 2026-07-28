Strengthening protections for Canadian independent harvesters and coastal communities

OTTAWA, ON, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Atlantic Canada and Quebec harvest over $3 billion worth of fish annually. To help keep these economic benefits in the hands of independent licence holders and their communities, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) developed inshore regulations which came into full effect in 2021. The Inshore Regulations were introduced to clarify who can hold a licence, who must do the fishing, and who can make decisions about the fishing activities. A comprehensive review of the Inshore Regulations began in February 2026.

Today, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries, announced two measures to make sure the economic benefits of fishing stay with independent harvesters and their communities.

First, DFO is taking a stronger stance on compliance with the Inshore Regulations when licences are transferred from one harvester to another. Applicants will be required to have final agreements in place before applying for a licence transfer, and they will have a 30-day window to respond to questions or address issues. For any agreements found to be still non-compliant, there will be a 12-month pause before new entrant applicants can reapply. These changes respond directly to industry feedback on how the inshore regulations are applied.

Second, as part of its Red Tape Review, DFO is holding engagement sessions and town halls on the inshore regulations across Atlantic Canada this summer, giving harvesters and communities a chance to share their experiences with the rules. These meetings are in-person but include a hybrid option, so participants can join online. An online questionnaire is available for those who are unable to attend.

The engagement sessions give harvesters and communities a chance to share their experiences with the regulations. The goal is to find ways to improve the rules, make them clearer, and ensure stakeholders and third-party lenders understand how they are applied. Input will help inform the comprehensive review aimed at supporting the owner-operator model, responding to the needs of harvesters, and strengthening coastal communities.

Quotes

"The inshore commercial fishing is at the heart of Eastern Canada. It's part of who we are, and it supports families and communities right across the region. That's why the Inshore Regulations are critical to keeping the benefits of fishing in the hands of independent harvesters and, in turn, their communities. The measures I'm announcing today will strengthen these regulations, and I want to hear directly from harvesters about how we can keep supporting them how they need."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

Quick Facts

The Inshore Regulations are the centrepiece of DFO's east coast commercial inshore licensing regime and aim to ensure that the benefits of fishing flow directly to licence holders and their communities. They are in Part III of the Atlantic Fishery Regulations, 1985 and in Part I.I of the Maritime Provinces Fishery Regulations ,

and in Part I.I of the , The Inshore Regulations require licence holders to personally undertake the activities under the licence. These regulations prevent licence holders from entering into agreements that transfer licence rights or privileges to a third party.

DFO is holding a series of engagement sessions with stakeholders over the summer to seek input from a broad audience of inshore sector participants on the following topics: Understanding use, control, and transfer: what is expected of licence holders Using money to control a licence: how loans can influence licence holders' business decisions Intergenerational transfers: passing on the business to new entrants, including families Licence holder education and obligations: managing the enterprise and compliance

Regional meetings are in-person but also include a hybrid option, so participants can join online. Spaces within the venues are limited to fifty (50) people, available on a first come first served basis. The engagement sessions are full-day events (9am to 4pm) and will be held at the following dates and locations: July 30, 2026 - St. John's, NL; Sheraton Hotel August 18, 2026 - Halifax, NS; Sandman Signature Hotel August 20, 2026 - Saint John, NB; Saint John Trade and Convention Centre August 25, 2026 - Charlottetown, PEI; Holiday Inn Express August 27, 2026 - Moncton, NB; Delta Beausejour (simultaneous interpretation available) September 9, 2026 - Quebec City, QC; L'hotel Quebec (simultaneous interpretation available)



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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]