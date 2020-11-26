Record residential real estate transaction in Westmount!

Christina Miller is a " Luxury Specialist " and one of the most successful team leaders in all of Quebec. Recently inducted into the " Master Circle " of Christie's International Real Estate, she has sold over $880 million of real estate since 2006 and is THE specialist in luxury properties in Westmount. Her continued success is due to the fact that she always offers the highest levels of service, integrity and expertise to ensure her clients get the most out of their luxury investment.

"Even though the market for prestige real estate is booming, the demands of clients are still very high when they are looking to sell or buy a luxury property. The international reach of Profusion Immobilier and Christie's International Real Estate allows us to maintain contacts with high net worth clients from all over the world in order to offer them quality investments. The unparalleled satisfaction rate of our clients in the prestige real estate market reinforces our reputation day after day," explains Christina Miller.

Profusion Immobilier is an uncontested leader in luxury residential real estate in Quebec. Its market share attests to this fact:

29% of sales in Westmount for single-family homes of $2 million or more*;

for single-family homes of or more*; 50% of sales in Westmount for condominiums of $1 million or more*;

for condominiums of or more*; 75% of sales on Nuns' Island for single-family homes of $2 million or more*.

"This result is the culmination of the tremendous work of a team that is as efficient as it is discreet. Our strategic marketing approach is custom-tailored to each individual or family we serve. We consistently work to surpass the expectations of our clients with the highest-level of service, integrity and expertise. This commitment earned Profusion Immobilier the title of Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate of the Year for 2019. What matters to us most is making our clients happy, and that's what we strive to do day after day," added Louise Rémillard, Founder and President of Profusion Immobilier.

About Profusion Immobilier

Founded in the Fall of 2008, Profusion Immobilier is the first international independent prestige residential real estate agency in Quebec. Led by a woman since its creation, the agency brings together nearly 75 professionals and specializes in assisting in the sale and purchase of residences of distinction by offering a modern and client-focused approach. Profusion offers unparalleled international exposure to the properties it represents. Through its affiliation with Christie's International Real Estate, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, and Luxury Real Estate, the firm is part of the largest and most prestigious professional networks specializing in high-end real estate. Profusion Immobilier's mission is to reinvent luxury real estate in Quebec in order to provide the best possible offering to its brokers and clients. Inclusive and local, Profusion Immobilier distinguishes itself by its dedication to its core values of integrity, trust and exemplary customer service.

About Christie's International Real Estate

Supported by the esteemed art business, Christie's International Real Estate is a global network offering exclusive home and luxury real estate services to buyers and sellers worldwide. Admittance to its network is by invitation only to real estate brokerages that demonstrate a proven record of success in luxury property sales. Christie's International Real Estate's property experts are trusted advisors in the art of connecting buyers and sellers of the world's finest homes.

*Source: Centris ® Sales of Profusion Immobilier Inc - As listing and/or collaborating broker between January 1st and December 31st of 2019

