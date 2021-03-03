MONTRÉAL, March 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - "In February alone, we distributed more than two million kg of food valued at $11.7 million to our community agency partners on the Island of Montreal, a monthly record since the creation of Moisson Montréal in 1984," said Richard D. Daneau, the organization's executive director.

As the decline in COVID-19 infections continues and vaccines gradually arrive, the demand for food assistance is not diminishing but, in fact, increasing each month.

Demands for food assistance continue to grow

Since the start of the pandemic, Moisson Montréal has given more than $105,000,000 worth of food to organizations in Montreal and to other food banks in Canada. This amount is 42% more than for the same period last year.

Food needs are ever increasing

"I can't predict the future, but it would be surprising if the need for food assistance would decline. I would like to thank our employees and volunteers who work tirelessly as well as our donors who continue to support us, with both food and money, with the same amazing commitment," said Richard D. Daneau.

About Moisson Montréal

A charitable organization founded in 1984, Moisson Montréal is the largest food bank in Canada. Our mission is to provide an optimal food supply to community organizations serving people in difficulty on the Island of Montreal while participating in the development of sustainable solutions to promote food security. Thanks to the generosity of our volunteers and food donors, we benefit from an extraordinary leverage effect: each monetary donation of $1 enables Moisson Montréal to distribute nearly $15 worth of food. Moisson Montréal gives 14.3 million kg of food per year to the community network, including more than 250 accredited agencies on the Island of Montreal that respond to 567,000 requests for food assistance per month.

