Record-breaking attendance at 23rd Annual BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk in support of youth mental health

From coast to coast to coast, people came together in person and virtually to take part in Canada's largest walk to raise funds and awareness for youth mental health and well-being. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and fundraising will continue to help Kids Help Phone reach its $4 million fundraising goal by May 31. These funds provide critical operational support to help ensure inclusive and equitable e-mental health support for all youth in Canada.

This year, a record number of Team BMO members participated, with over 10,000 employees, family and friends taking part – representing an incredible more than 75 per cent of the total registrants for the Walk. Team BMO raised over $2.1 million in 2024.

"BMO's commitment to giving is guided by our Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life and Team BMO's support right across the country will help countless young people at a time when they need it most," said John McNain, Chief Operating Officer, North American Personal & Business Banking, and BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk Co-Champion. "BMO has been a proud partner of Kids Help Phone since it was founded 35 years ago. Together, we continue to make progress towards a more inclusive and accepting society and send the critical message to young people that their mental and physical well-being matters."

"The support and donations raised from the Walk provide Kids Help Phone with critical operating funds to maintain valuable services for youth across Canada, ensuring all young people can access the support they need, at a time and in a way that works for them," continued Angela Sim, Chief Technology Resiliency, Experience and Operations Officer at BMO, and BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk Co-Champion. "Thank you to the many organizers, volunteers and participants who help make this walk a success across the country year after year."

BMO continues to support Kids Help Phone on its mission to transform Canada's youth mental health ecosystem. In 2023, BMO pledged $15 million to the Kids Help Phone's #FeelOutLoud campaign, a historic, national movement anchored by a fundraising campaign with a goal of raising $300 million to expand access to e-mental services for young people in every corner of Canada by 2024.

"Seeing families, friends and colleagues all come together across Canada and rally the much-needed support for youth mental health reaffirms why this walk is so important," said Aaron Sanderson, Senior Vice President Advancement & Chief Development Officer, Kids Help Phone. "We are so grateful for Team BMO and participants across Canada for helping to ensure that generations of young people can always feel out loud with Kids Help Phone about any issue and any feeling, no matter how big or small."

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 multilingual, national e-mental health service offering professional counselling, live chat, volunteer-led text-based support as well as information and referrals for young people. Kids Help Phone has many different free and confidential access points and platforms for young people to reach out, from ages as young as 5 to 27, including professional phone counselling available in over 100 languages. The donations raised from the Walk are crucial to maintaining this valuable service and ensuring every young person can access the support they need in the way they need it most.

If you or someone you know needs support, call 1-800-668-6868, text 686868 or visit kidshelpphone.ca.

To donate to BMO Walk so Kids Can Talk and #FeelOutLoud campaign, visit: Kidshelpphone.ca

Helping communities thrive by supporting the organizations that sustain them and encouraging employee giving and volunteerism is at the heart of BMO's Purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. In 2023, our social impact included more than $84 million donated to hundreds of charities and non-profit organizations across North America to help drive progress by enabling individuals to thrive and communities to prosper. Our colleagues spent almost 62,000 hours volunteering in the community and contributed more than $31.2 million of donations through our annual employee giving program. For more information, please visit BMO.com

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

Kids Help Phone is Canada's only 24/7 national, e-mental health service offering free, confidential, multi-lingual support to young people. As the country's virtual care expert for 35 years, we give millions of youth a safe, trusted space to Feel Out Loud over the phone, through text, or in self-directed supports for any moment of crisis or need. The Feel Out Loud campaign is the largest movement for youth mental health in Canada's history – it will raise $300 million to unlock hope for young people to thrive in their worlds.

