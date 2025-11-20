/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS/

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, BMO Global Asset Management announced the launch of the ALTitude EQT Global Infrastructure Fund (the 'Fund'), its latest alternative strategy designed to expand access to private markets for accredited investors.

Developed in partnership with EQT, a leading global investment firm, the new strategy is centered on globally diversified private infrastructure – such as data centres, renewable power and waste management – and targets value-add infrastructure companies, primarily in Western Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The Fund seeks to provide downside and inflation risk protection through investments in companies that own critical infrastructure with long-term contracts and high barriers to entry. Through a value-add approach, it seeks to deliver higher return targets than traditional core infrastructure investments.

"For accredited investors, this fund offers exposure to the growth and stability offered by next generation global infrastructure that is essential to today's economy," said Sara Petrcich, Head, ETFs & Alternatives, BMO Global Asset Management. "This fund is well positioned among BMO's range of alternative strategies that offer clients access to innovative investments that were once only available to institutional investors, as well as offering greater exposure to private markets. EQT brings a strong performance track record, a truly global reach, and is widely regarded as one of the premier private market investment firms."

"We are thrilled to partner with BMO to make EQT's global infrastructure platform accessible to accredited individual investors in Canada for the first time. Infrastructure is not only the backbone of resilient societies – it is also a stable and non-cyclical asset class supported by long-term macro trends such as digitalization and increasing urbanization," said Peter Aliprantis, Head of Private Wealth Americas, EQT. "Through EQT's infrastructure evergreen strategy, investors can diversify their portfolios globally with opportunities ranging from data centres and fiber networks to companies that power and progress communities."

Headquartered and listed in Stockholm, Sweden, EQT is the world's largest private markets firm outside North America, with offices and local teams based in 26 countries across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Approximately 30 percent of the firm's total AUM of EUR 267 billion (as of 30 September 2025) is invested in infrastructure companies, and EQT's portfolio companies collectively operate around 500,000 kilometers of fiber networks, 70+ data centers, and 9 GW of utility-scale renewable energy projects globally – while making over 330 million passenger journeys annually via ferries and buses.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain of the products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed specifically for various categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors. Products and services are only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

The information provided is for informational purposes only. Under no circumstances is this document to be construed as an offer to sell securities or the provision of advice in relation to any securities. Any offer or sale of any securities referenced in this document will be made pursuant to a confidential offering memorandum or similar document to eligible investors who qualify as "accredited investors" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The strategy described herein is not intended for investors outside of Canada. In addition, any offer or sale of, or advice related to, any securities referenced in this document will be made only by a dealer registered in the appropriate category or relying on an exemption from registration. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon the information contained in this document or the merits of any securities referenced in this document, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

Certain statements included in this material constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "intend", "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect BMO GAM's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although BMO GAM believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. BMO GAM undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This material is provided to you on the understanding that you will understand and accept its inherent limitations, you will not rely on it in making or recommending any investment decision with respect to any securities that may be issued, and you will use it only for the purpose of considering your preliminary interest in investing in a transaction of the type described herein. An investment in the ALTitude EQT Global Infrastructure Fund, a trust established under the laws of the Province of Manitoba (the "Fund") described hereby is speculative. A subscription for units of the Fund should be considered only by persons financially able to maintain their investment and who can bear the risk of loss associated with an investment in the Fund. Prospective investors should consult with their own independent professional legal, tax, investment and financial advisors before purchasing units of the Fund in order to determine the appropriateness of this investment in relation to their financial and investment objectives and in relation to the tax consequences of any such investment. Prior to recommending or making an investment in the Fund, advisors and prospective investors should carefully review the confidential offering memorandum (the "OM")) of the Fund, including the prospectus (the "MF Prospectus") of the Master Fund (defined below). Advisors and investors should consider the risks described in the OM, including the risks described in the MF Prospectus, before purchasing units of the Fund. Any or all of these risks, or other as yet unidentified risks, may have a material adverse effect on the Fund's business and/or the return to investors. The Fund invests all of its investable capital in EQT Nexus Fund SICAV - ENIF, a sub-fund of EQT Nexus Fund SICAV, a multi-compartment investment company with variable capital (société d'investissement à capital variable) established as a public limited liability company (société anonyme) in accordance with the law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies, as amended, and registered under Part II of the Luxembourg Law of 17 December 2010, as amended, relating to undertakings for collective investment (the "Master Fund"). Therefore, the Fund and unitholders of the Fund, will bear the risks associated with an investment in the Master Fund. Advisors and prospective investors should review and carefully consider the section entitled "Investment Objective, Investment Strategy and Certain Risks" in the OM and the risks described under Section 16 of the MF Prospectus entitled "Risk Factors, Potential Conflicts of Interest and Other Considerations" and Section 14 of Annex 2 of the MF Prospectus entitled "Risk Factors, Potential Conflicts of Interest and Other Considerations in Relation to ENIF".

The viewpoints expressed by the speaker/author represent their assessment of the markets at the time of publication. Those views are subject to change without notice at any time. The information provided herein does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy, or an offer to sell securities nor should the information be relied upon as investment advice. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 267 billion in total assets under management as of 30 September 2025, within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

