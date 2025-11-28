Holiday gift guide and wrapping paper available in BMO branches highlight unique gift ideas to support small business owners.

TORONTO and CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - BMO today announced the return of its annual Wrap the Good campaign, designed to celebrate small businesses and inspire holiday shoppers across North America. This year's campaign features an online gift guide and complimentary holiday wrapping paper in select BMO branches in Canada and the U.S.

With cost-of-living concerns shaping holiday spending, 16% of Canadians and Americans plan to shop from small or local businesses this year, according to the BMO Real Financial Progress Index. Wrap the Good taps into this trend by helping small businesses thrive during the busiest shopping period of the year.

"BMO's Wrap the Good is about creating meaningful connections between small businesses and holiday shoppers," said Michael Bonner, Head, Canadian Personal and Business Banking Distribution, BMO. "With BMO's innovative gift guide platform, we are excited to help businesses across North America reach new audiences and make real financial progress."

"At BMO, we're focused on building strong communities, and a thriving small business sector is critical to meeting that goal," said Carolyn Booth, Head, U.S. Personal and Business Banking, BMO. "Wrap the Good brings this commitment to life by spotlighting small businesses that are making a difference and helping them grow – which aligns with our Purpose to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life."

This year's gift guide features BMO Business Banking clients such as:

Launched in 2021, BMO's Wrap the Good campaign celebrates and spotlights small businesses during the holiday season. To discover and shop the gift guide, visit: BMOWrapTheGood.com.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the seventh largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of July 31, 2025. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

