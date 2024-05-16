Three major winners at the Alizés Evening

MONTREAL, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of the Alizés Evening, presented by FCC, Group Export Agri-Food announced today, May 15, 2024, the three grand prize winners of the Alizés Awards. Anne-Marie Withenshaw hosted the event on the sidelines of the Salon international de l'alimentation (SIAL), a trade show attended by the world's agri-food industry.

"The three winning companies this year stood out in agri-food exports. They carefully analyzed the market to implement strong international marketing strategies, enabling them to achieve sustainable success. We truly believe that these three Canadian companies are showcasing Quebec's expertise around the world," said Martin Lavoie, CEO of Group Export Agri-food.

The three winning companies gave speeches in front of over 300 participants, including nearly a hundred international buyers looking for new products to introduce to their food stores.

SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ Category

Evive

Specializing in the creation of nutritious and healthy breakfasts, Evive transforms fruits, vegetables, and superfoods into frozen smoothie cubes. Evive has successfully built its brand in the United States, working on a digital strategy with local influencers and creating a new community in the country via their social networks. To keep up with growing demand, Evive's plant has moved to St-Hubert, in the Montérégie region.

Large Company FCC Category

Rustica Foods

Located on the island of Montreal, this company specializes in the production of frozen pizzas and stands out for its dual management approach. Indeed, Rustica Foods offers co-manufacturing for major multinational agri-food brands in addition to marketing its own national brand, Rustica. The company has a very strong collaborative strategy with its partners, enabling it to meet its organizational sales objectives.

Innovative Export Strategy Inno-centre Category

Gen V

The jury was impressed by the impact of Gen V's rebranding, formerly known as Laitues Mirabel. The new name, designed for both Quebec and non-French-speaking markets, reflects a youthful and dynamic image. It allows the company to enhance its export strategy by enabling it to stand out on the shelves. Increased capacity through the acquisition of new greenhouses has also allowed the company to continue growing its international sales.

"This year, these three companies truly stood out in the Alizés Awards competition. They all have at least two things in common. Firstly, it was their acquisition of new markets in recent years that impressed the jury. What's more, they have demonstrated a real spirit of innovation in attracting new consumers," announced the President of the Alizés Awards jury, Louis Turcotte, FCC's National Vice President, Corporate Finance and Major Accounts.

The jury consisted of six leading agri-food industry specialists: Louis Turcotte, National Vice President, Corporate Finance and Major Accounts at FCC, Benoit Tétrault, Director, Private Equity and Impact Investments, Agri-Food and Health, at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Éric Waterman, Vice President, Agri-Food, at Inno-centre, Karen Trujillo, Commercial Account Manager, Quebec Region, EDC, Pascale Daigneault, Senior Industry Development Officer (Quebec and Nunavut), Market and Industry Services Branch, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and Martin Lemire, Vice-President, Edikom.

The Group Export Agri-Food would like to thank its partners of the Alizés Evening: Farm Credit Canada (FCC), the ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ), Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC), Inno-centre, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Export Development Canada (EDC), Agro Québec, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE and SIAL Canada.

The next event organized by the Group Export Agri-Food will be the Summit on Agri-food Export on June 18, 2024.

About Group Export Agri-Food

The Group Export Agri-Food is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to markets outside Quebec and abroad for Quebec agri-food exporters. Group Export is also behind the Alizés Awards and the Alizés Evening, held in conjunction with SIAL Canada, of which the organization is a shareholder. As a privileged link between exporters and markets, and an essential link between the public sector and industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Québec products around the world.

For further information: Source and information: Anne Vaillancourt, Communications Manager, Group Export Agri-Food Québec-Canada, 450-649-6266, ext. 217 | [email protected]