Reconstruction of Beaver Lake Road will improve safety for all road users in Trent Lakes

TRENT LAKES, ON, Aug. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Modern and reliable networks of roads and bridges are essential to ensuring the safety of Canadians, while improving their quality of life and positioning communities for growth.

Today, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Janet Clarkson, Mayor of the Municipality of Trent Lakes, announced funding for the reconstruction of 13 kilometres of Beaver Lake Road.

The project includes widening the roadway, fixing blind curves, correcting steep slopes removing hazards like trees and rocks, and resurfacing. This roadwork will improve the safety for all users including drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $917,000 to this project through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan. The Government of Ontario is contributing $611,355 and the Municipality of Trent Lakes over $305,000 to the remainder of this project.

"Better transportation infrastructure helps ensure people and goods move smoothly, positioning communities for growth and long-term prosperity. This important project will improve road safety for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists using Beaver Lake Road and will ensure better access to Kawartha Highlands Provincial Park."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Member of Parliament for Peterborough–Kawartha, on behalf of the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Rural Economic Development

"As Mayor of Trent Lakes and on behalf of Council, staff, and especially the residents of Beaver Lake Road, I want to express sincere appreciation for the Investing in Canada funding, we received. This will not only answer the needs of Beaver Lake Road but it will also allow the reallocation of funds for other important infrastructure projects."

Janet Clarkson, Mayor of the Municipality of Trent Lakes

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity.

On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Federal investment under the new agreement with Ontario for the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will total over $10.4 billion . Funding will be distributed between four streams: rural and northern communities; public transit; green; and community, culture and recreation.

for the infrastructure plan will total over . Funding will be distributed between four streams: rural and northern communities; public transit; green; and community, culture and recreation. Ontario's share per project will be up to 33.33 per cent, or about $10.2 billion .

