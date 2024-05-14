Recognizing exceptional employee experience, sustainability, corporate resilience, and bold innovation: Minto Group is named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Minto Group, a leading real estate developer known for its commitment to building high quality sustainable communities and its culture of inclusiveness and innovation, has been hailed as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2024.

"It's an incredible honour to be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies," said Michael Waters, CEO, Minto Group. "This accolade is a testament to the dedication and daily contributions of our entire Minto team. It's built on a legacy of creating communities that are thriving, safe and environmentally conscious, paired with the culture we have developed through years of hard work and investing in our people."

Celebrating over 30 years, Canada's Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To receive the designation, companies are evaluated by an independent panel of judges on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, innovation, governance, and financial performance.

The 2024 cohort of Best Managed companies share common themes such as having a people-centric culture, targeting effective ESG strategies, and accelerating operational digitization. "Exploring new avenues for the advancement of tomorrow, this year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity," said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte Private and Co-Leader, Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to highlight the impressive achievements of companies such as Minto Group in a rapidly evolving business world."

At Minto Group, resourcefulness and creativity manifest in the company's ongoing drive to innovate in the face of a rapidly changing market. As more Canadians work from home, live with adult children and aging parents, and grapple with rising costs of housing and anxiety about the environment, Minto Group has responded. The company has introduced home designs that support hybrid work models and multigenerational living, while also focusing on making home ownership more attainable and sustainable.

These achievements would not be possible without a workforce empowered to put forward fresh ideas, said Waters. This is why the company strives to continually improve its products, processes and culture through a tried-and-true innovation framework that advances creative concepts from ideation to scale-up.

This culture of empowerment and innovation also drives Minto Group's longstanding commitment to its Environmental, Social and Governance strategy. Minto's commitment to reducing our environmental impact is part of a longstanding legacy of sustainability. Minto built Canada's first LEED-certified condominium back in 2006, and this June will publish its 15th Sustainability Report. Looking ahead, Minto is pioneering geo-exchange technologies and embarking on a journey toward net zero.

"We're always looking for opportunities to do more for our customers and employees, from the way we design and build homes to how we nurture our corporate culture," said Waters. "This award acknowledges our accomplishments over the past nearly 70 years. I am proud of the team and their contributions to this recognition."

About Minto Group

Minto Group is a fully integrated real estate company offering new homes, condominiums, residential rentals, furnished suites, property and investment management. With almost 70 years in operation, we've built over 100,000 homes across Canada and the Southern U.S. We have ownership interests in over 10,000 high-quality, multi-residential rental units in Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Calgary, Greater Vancouver, and Greater Victoria Areas. Minto is a 2024 winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies program – recognizing organizations focused on exceptional employee experience, sustainability, corporate resilience, and bold innovation.

Together with our over 1,300 employees in Canada and the U.S., we're doing more to help people live better - building better places to live, work and play, one home and one relationship at a time.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies Program

Canada's Best Managed Companies program continues to be the mark of excellence for privately-owned Canadian companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner, one of the new winners selected each year; 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner, award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review; 3) Gold Standard winner, after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years; 4) Platinum Club member, winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more. Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

