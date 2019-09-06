Recognizing and Inspiring a New Generation of Health Leaders and Innovators

LONDON, ON, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Second year medical students with an established track record of community leadership, superior communication skills and demonstrated interest in advancing knowledge are recognized today with the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame (CMHF) Award. Each recipient receives a cash prize of $5,000 and a travel subsidy to attend the 2020 Canadian Medical Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Vancouver BC where they will have the opportunity to meet CMHF Laureates and interact with health leaders from across the country.

The Canadian Medical Hall of Fame partners with donors, MD Financial Management and Canada's medical schools to recognize young leaders who exemplify qualities of CMHF Laureates: perseverance, collaboration and an entrepreneurial spirit.

"I am so incredibly humbled by this nomination. My sincere gratitude to all involved for making this possible. This award represents the efforts of the many people who have mentored me and supported my work and to them I am immensely grateful" said Joel Voth, CMHF Award recipient from McMaster University.

"We celebrate the achievements of the giants of health care in Canada to fuel our pride, but also to inspire the next generation of health leaders with world changing potential", said CMHF board chair Dr. William Orovan. "The outstanding feedback we continue to receive from our recipients about the impact of this confirms for us the importance of this initiative."

Scotiabank, MD Financial Management Inc. and the Canadian Medical Association proudly support the CMHF, one of several initiatives that comprise our 10-year, $115 million commitment to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada.

"MD has been dedicated to the physician community for 50 years and is proud to support the next generation of physicians through the CMHF award program," said MD CEO and President Brian Peters. "Such talent and drive among medical students bode well for the future of Canada's health care system."

Each of Canada's faculties of medicine | health sciences facilitated the review of applicants and recommended one award recipient. Three letters of support are required by applicants including a non-academic community reference describing their community impact, along with a 1,000 word essay describing why they should be considered for the Award and articulating the qualities of the CMHF Laureate who inspires them most.

Recipient bios, photos and quotes available: http://www.cdnmedhall.org/2019awardrecipients

ADAM RAMZY

The Jim Glionna

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD

University of British Columbia Faculty of Medicine SHARIKA BRATHWAITE

The MD Financial Management

Queen's University Faculty of Health Sciences

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD



ABDULLAH ISHAQUE

The University of Alberta Faculty of Medicine & Dentistry

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD CÉLINE SAYED

The MD Financial Management

University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD



TINA GUO

The MD Financial Management

Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD LÉANNE RONCIÈRE

The Dr. Robert and Sharon Francis

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD

McGill University Faculty of Medicine



LAURA NEUBERGER

The MD Financial Management

University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD SAMUEL MAILHOT-LAROUCHE

The MD Financial Management

Université de Montréal Faculté de médecine

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD



HENRY LI

The MD Financial Management

Max Rady College of Medicine, Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Manitoba

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD MARIE-CHRISTINE MILOT

The MD Financial Management

Université de Sherbrooke Faculté de médecine

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD



MIRANDA WAUGH

The Jim Glionna

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD

Northern Ontario School of Medicine CHARLOTTE LEMIEUX-BOURQUE

The MD Financial Management

Université Laval Faculté de médecine

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD



BOJANA RADAN

MD Financial Management

Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry

Western University

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD VIVIAN TAN

The Dalhousie Medical Alumni Association

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD

Dalhousie University Faculty of Medicine



JOEL VOTH

The Michael G. DeGroote School of Medicine

McMaster University

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD MAGGIE O'DEA

The MD Financial Management

Memorial University of Newfoundland

Faculty of Medicine

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD



KARAN JOSHUA ABRAHAM

The MD Financial Management

University of Toronto Faculty of Medicine

CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME AWARD



ABOUT THE CANADIAN MEDICAL HALL OF FAME

The Canadian Medical Hall of Fame (CMHF) celebrates Canadian heroes whose work advances health in Canada and the world and fosters future generations of health professionals through the delivery of local and national youth education programs, scholarships and awards. This enduring tribute to our country's rich medical achievement and history is showcased on our virtual hall at www.cdnmedhall.org.

ABOUT MD FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT INC.

With close to 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD has one main goal: to help Canada's physicians achieve financial well-being. MD had more than $49 billion in assets under administration as of August 23, 2019 and is dedicated to serving Canada's physicians and their families. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns or has a majority interest in its seven subsidiaries (the MD Group of Companies). It provides financial products and services, is the fund manager for the MD Family of Funds and offers investment counselling services. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

ABOUT SCOTIABANK

Scotiabank is Canada's international bank and a leading financial services provider in the Americas. We are dedicated to helping our more than 25 million customers become better off through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of more than 100,000 employees and assets of over $1 trillion (as at July 31, 2019), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION

Since 1867, the Canadian Medical Association has been the national voice of Canada's medical profession. We work with physicians, residents and medical students on issues that matter to the profession and the health of Canadians. We advocate for policy and programs that drive meaningful change for physicians and their patients.

For further information: Lissa Foster, Executive Director, Canadian Medical Hall of Fame, 519.636.0660, lfoster@cdnmedhall.org