The CCRA recognizes five outstanding leaders in the Canadian cancer research community

at their 2021 Canadian Cancer Research Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, on the opening day of the sixth Canadian Cancer Research Conference (CCRC), the Canadian Cancer Research Alliance (CCRA) will announce the recipients of its biennial awards, recognizing significant contributions to cancer research in Canada.

Initiated in 2011, the CCRA Awards acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of individuals who have had a remarkable impact on cancer research and the cancer research community as well as those who have shown exceptional leadership in patient involvement in cancer research.

"These awards are an opportunity to recognize those key individuals within the Canadian cancer research community who are furthering the research agenda and forging the path for others," says Dr. Sara Urowitz, Executive Director of CCRA. "Each of our recipients have been nominated by their peers, recognizing their overall leadership and commitment to excellence in cancer research and patient engagement."

The 2021 Award Recipients are:

Barry Stein, President & CEO Colorectal Cancer Canada is the recipient of the Exceptional Leadership in Patient Involvement in Cancer Research award for his tireless advocacy to improve treatment access for cancer patients by facilitating the engagement of patients in clinical trials and for his commitment to promoting primary prevention and ensuring population-based colorectal cancer screening for all people in Canada.

Dr. Linda Watson, Scientific Director of Applied Research and Patient Experience, Cancer Care Alberta is the recipient of the Exceptional Leadership in Patient Involvement in Cancer Research award for her dedication to person-centred care and commitment to improving the patient experience for cancer patients in Alberta and across Canada and for her leadership in promoting oncology nursing and improving patient outcomes through implementation science.

Dr. Bradley Wouters, Senior Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre; Executive VP Science and Research, University Health Network is the recipient of the Exceptional Leadership in Patient Involvement in Cancer Research for his commitment to facilitating research excellence across the cancer research spectrum in his leadership role at the University Health Network, for promoting multi-centred research collaborations to accelerate translational research, and for his responsiveness to the national and global needs created by the pandemic.

Dr. Connie Eaves, PhD, FRSC, FRSE, FRSL, Terry Fox Laboratory, BC Cancer and Department of Medical Genetics and School of Biomedical Engineering, University of British Columbia is the recipient of the Outstanding Achievements in Cancer Research award for her pioneering, cutting-edge, and paradigm-shifting scientific contributions to the study of hematopoietic, mammary and cancer stem cells and for her dedication to outstanding mentorship of trainees, early-career investigators, and promotion of women in science.

Elisabeth Baugh, Chair of World Ovarian Cancer Coalition and past CEO of Ovarian Cancer Canada is the recipient of Distinguished Service to Cancer Research award for her leadership as CEO of Ovarian Cancer Canada. She created a unified national organization to support women in Canada who are living with ovarian cancer, generated a strategic vision of research priorities, and mobilized women with ovarian cancer to successfully advocate for a first-ever targeted federal investment in ovarian cancer research. Elisabeth also championed ovarian cancer on the world state, founding World Ovarian Cancer Day in 2013, and leading a global coalition calling for the urgent prioritization of this disease because all women deserve the best care.

The Canadian Cancer Research Alliance (CCRA) is an alliance of organizations that collectively fund most of the cancer research conducted in Canada – research that will lead to better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, and improve patient and survivor outcomes. Over 30 members, including federal research funding programs/agencies, provincial research agencies, provincial cancer care agencies, cancer charities, and other voluntary associations, are part of the Alliance. Members are motivated by the belief that, through effective collaboration, Canadian cancer research funding organizations can maximize their collective impact on cancer control and accelerate discovery for the ultimate benefit of Canadians affected by cancer. The CCRA Executive Office is supported by the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer, an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government to accelerate action on cancer control for all Canadians. For more information, please visit: http://www.ccra-acrc.ca .

About the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

As the steward of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control , the Partnership works with partners to reduce the burden of cancer on Canadians. After 10 years of collaboration, the Partnership is accelerating work that improves the effectiveness and efficiency of the cancer control system, aligning shared priorities and mobilizing positive change across the cancer continuum. The Partnership continues to support the work of the collective cancer community in achieving the shared 30-year goals: a future in which people in Canada have equitable access to quality cancer care, fewer people get cancer, more people survive cancer and those living with the disease have a better quality of life. The Partnership was created by the federal government in 2006 to move the Strategy into action and receives ongoing funding from Health Canada to continue leading the Strategy with partners from across Canada. Visit www.partnershipagainstcancer.ca .

