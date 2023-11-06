The CCRA recognizes five outstanding leaders in the Canadian cancer research community at their 2023 Canadian Cancer Research Conference

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Canadian Cancer Research Alliance (CCRA) announces the recipients of its biennial awards, recognizing significant contributions to cancer research in Canada. Awardees will be honoured at the Canadian Cancer Research Conference, which is taking place in Halifax from November 12 to 14.

Initiated in 2011, the CCRA Awards acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of individuals who have had a remarkable impact on cancer research and the cancer research community, as well as those who have shown exceptional leadership in patient involvement in cancer research.

"These awards are an opportunity to recognize those key individuals within the Canadian cancer research community who are furthering the research agenda and forging the path for others," says Dr. Sara Urowitz, Executive Director of the CCRA. "Each of our recipients have been nominated by their peers, recognizing their overall leadership and commitment to excellence in cancer research and patient engagement."

The 2023 Award Recipients, in alphabetical order, are:

Dr. Harvey Max Chochinov , MD, PhD, FRCPC, FRSC, FCAHS, OC OM, Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry, University of Manitoba and Senior Scientist, CancerCare Manitoba Research Institute, is the recipient of the Outstanding Achievements in Cancer Research award for the transformative and international impact of his research in the fields of psycho-oncology and palliative care, and his commitment to patient dignity and improving care and compassion to people at the end of life.





, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FRSC, FCAHS, OC OM, Distinguished Professor of Psychiatry, and Senior Scientist, CancerCare Manitoba Research Institute, is the recipient of the for the transformative and international impact of his research in the fields of psycho-oncology and palliative care, and his commitment to patient dignity and improving care and compassion to people at the end of life. Dr. Tak Wah Mak , PhD, DSc, MD (Hon), OC, OOnt, FRS, FRSC, Director, Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, and Senior Staff Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network and University Professor, University of Toronto and University of Hong Kong , is the recipient of the Outstanding Achievements in Cancer Research award for his scientific contributions and global leadership in advancing our understanding of the genetics and molecular biology of cancer and the immune system, which have laid the foundation for modern immunotherapies.





, PhD, DSc, MD (Hon), OC, OOnt, FRS, FRSC, Director, Campbell Family Institute for Breast Cancer Research, and Senior Staff Scientist, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network and University Professor, and , is the recipient of the for his scientific contributions and global leadership in advancing our understanding of the genetics and molecular biology of cancer and the immune system, which have laid the foundation for modern immunotherapies. David McMullen , passionate and very active in many leadership and advisory roles in Myeloma Canada and Canadian Myeloma Research Group, and a Canadian Cancer Trials Group Patient Representative, is the recipient of the Exceptional Leadership in Patient Involvement in Cancer Research award for his long-term involvement in promoting and participating in patient engagement in cancer clinical trials and other research, and his extensive work developing and conducting support programs for patients with multiple myeloma.





, passionate and very active in many leadership and advisory roles in Myeloma Canada and Canadian Myeloma Research Group, and a Canadian Cancer Trials Group Patient Representative, is the recipient of the for his long-term involvement in promoting and participating in patient engagement in cancer clinical trials and other research, and his extensive work developing and conducting support programs for patients with multiple myeloma. Dr. Stephen M. Robbins , PhD, Director, Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research, Jewish General Hospital and Glaxo Smith Kline Chair in Pharmacology and Professor, Gerald Bronfman Department of Oncology, McGill University , is the recipient of the Exceptional Leadership in Cancer Research award for assuming important leadership roles throughout his career, working to elevate all pillars of Canadian cancer research nationally and internationally, and promoting a more equitable, diverse and inclusive cancer research enterprise.





, PhD, Director, Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research, Jewish General Hospital and Glaxo Smith Kline Chair in Pharmacology and Professor, Gerald Bronfman Department of Oncology, , is the recipient of the for assuming important leadership roles throughout his career, working to elevate all pillars of Canadian cancer research nationally and internationally, and promoting a more equitable, diverse and inclusive cancer research enterprise. Dr. Mandana Vahabi , RN, PhD, FCAN, Professor, Toronto Metropolitan University and ICES Adjunct Scientist, is the recipient of Distinguished Service to Cancer Research award for her pioneering, innovative, and impactful research in often underfunded areas and for shining a light on the importance of integrating research into practice, particularly for underserved communities in Canada and India .

The Canadian Cancer Research Alliance (CCRA) is an alliance of organizations that collectively fund most of the cancer research conducted in Canada – research that will lead to better ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer, and improve patient and survivor outcomes. Over 30 members, including federal research funding programs/agencies, provincial research agencies, provincial cancer care agencies, cancer charities, and other voluntary associations, are part of the Alliance. Members are motivated by the belief that, through effective collaboration, Canadian cancer research funding organizations can maximize their collective impact on cancer control and accelerate discovery for the ultimate benefit of Canadians affected by cancer. The CCRA Executive Office is supported by the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer, an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government to accelerate action on cancer control for all Canadians. For more information, please visit: http://www.ccra-acrc.ca .

About the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer

As steward of the Canadian Strategy for Cancer Control (the Strategy), the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer (the Partnership) receives ongoing funding from Health Canada to work with provincial and territorial ministries of health and their cancer programs, health system leaders and clinicians, and people affected by cancer across Canada to implement the Strategy to improve cancer outcomes for all people in Canada. Learn more at www.partnershipagainstcancer.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Cancer Research Alliance

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Gelek Badheytsang, Strategic Communications Lead, G[email protected], 416-915-9222 x5977