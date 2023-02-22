BEACONSFIELD, QC, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The City of Beaconsfield is proud to announce that it has obtained the Concilivi Seal granted by Réseau pour un Québec Famille. The Seal is awarded to organizations that stand out for cultivating a balance between family, personal and work obligations by offering its employees various measures including telework, personal days off, and an employee assistance programme. By completing all stages of the accreditation process for obtaining this recognition, the City of Beaconsfield has demonstrated its commitment to its employees in helping them fulfil their family and work obligations.

"Reconciling family and work is a major source of stress for most families in Québec. In Beaconsfield, we attach particular importance to the wellbeing of our team. Earning the Concilivi Seal is an important recognition of our practices and policies created for our employees to help them feel fulfilled and content with both aspects of their life. Work-life balance is a collective effort, and it starts with the families of our staff", commented the director general of the City of Beaconsfield, Patrice Boileau.

"The Concilivi initiative has allowed us to consolidate the support offered to our employees. We hope that these measures will positively impact our efforts to retain staff and raise the City's profile in the job market", declared Myriam Ritory, Human Resources Director at the City of Beaconsfield.

About Concilivi

Created by Réseau pour un Québec Famille, Concilivi is aimed at encouraging employers to introduce work-life balance measures adapted to the new reality of work and employees' needs. Concilivi includes both a seal of recognition and a centre of expertise specialized in work-life balance.

The Concilivi Seal is a key certification for organizations wishing to demonstrate their commitment to work-life balance. The Centre of Expertise is Concilivi's research and innovation arm, providing ongoing monitoring of the latest market trends. To learn more about Concilivi, visit their website at concilivi.com (in French only).

SOURCE Ville de Beaconsfield

For further information: Mayor's Office, [email protected], beaconsfield.ca