MONTRÉAL, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- Recochem, a global leader in automotive and functional fluid solutions, has announced it is bringing its portfolio of iconic brands together under a new name: Performance Fluid Experts (PFX) Group™ (https://pfxgroup.com/). This milestone initiative marks a new chapter for the company, showcasing its commitment to world-class innovation, trusted customer partnerships and its role as a driving force in the industry.

PFX Group™ brings together an entrusted and robust brand portfolio, including Prestone®, Adam's Polishes®, HD Expert®, Holts®, Diggers®, OEM®, Engine Ice®, POR-15®, Solvable®, and others. Long recognized across retail, industrial, eCommerce, and distributor channels, the PFX Group™ family of products are known for their advanced technology, reliability, and quality.

"PFX Group™ represents the best of who we are and what we stand for - expertise, a forward-thinking mindset and a deep commitment to helping our customers reach new heights and then push higher," said Jason Colwell, CEO of Recochem. "By unifying as PFX, we're signaling not only our position as a trusted powerhouse but also our readiness to tackle tomorrow's challenges with even greater focus and agility."

The transition to PFX Group™ is already underway and will gradually be reflected across materials, products, and communications. During this period, existing business unit websites and social media channels will continue to operate. While the brand name is evolving, the unwavering commitment to service excellence and product quality remains fully intact. For existing customers, nothing is changing from a day-to-day perspective. All current products, services, and points of contact will remain unchanged during the transition.

"This new chapter reinforces our identity as a strategic and dynamic partner that owns every aspect of its process, from formulation development through to distribution, ensuring our customers around the globe receive only the best products and service," said Colwell.

Founded in 1951, Recochem has been a pioneer in developing and distributing high-performance fluids. The integration of Prestone, acquired in 2024, further solidified the company's role as a vertically integrated expert in fluid technologies. With 17 global manufacturing facilities and four research and development centers, PFX Group's extensive operational footprint delivers advanced solutions across a full spectrum of automotive, industrial, and household fluid applications.

"PFX Group™ is more than a name, it's a commitment to meet the evolving needs of customers and industries," said Colwell. "By embracing an inventive culture and change, we are well positioned to lead the next era of advancement in fluid solutions."

About Recochem

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Recochem is a global leader in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing aftermarket transportation and household fluids. The Company's product portfolio spans branded, private label, and bulk offerings and includes coolant, appearance products, windshield wash fluid, diesel exhaust fluid, and a broad range of household fluids and industrial chemicals. The Company serves consumers and industrial customers worldwide through its operations in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit https://www.recochem.com

About Performance Fluid Experts (PFX) Group™

Performance Fluid Experts (PFX) Group™ is a global innovator in high-performance industrial and mobility fluids. Uniting a trusted portfolio of iconic brands including Prestone®, Adam's Polishes®, HD Expert®, Holts®, Diggers®, OEM®, Engine Ice®, POR-15®, Solvable®, and others, PFX Group™ delivers advanced, reliable solutions across retail, industrial, eCommerce, and distributor channels. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada and supported by manufacturing sites and R&D centers worldwide, PFX Group™ combines quality, forward thinking and service excellence to meet the evolving needs of customers across the globe. https://pfxgroup.com/

