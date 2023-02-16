Recipients of the CJFE Tara Singh Hayer Memorial Award and Arnold Amber Award for Investigative Journalism Announced

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Journalists for Free Expression is proud to announce the recipients of the Tara Singh Hayer Memorial Award and the Arnold Amber Award for Investigative Journalism, presented at CJFE's 23rd Fundraising Gala: A Night to Honour Courageous Reporting on February 15.

The Tara Singh Hayer Memorial Award was presented to journalists Saba Eitizaz (Toronto Star), Erica Ifill (The Hill Times), and Rachel Gilmore (Global TV), on behalf of all female Canadian journalists fighting back against misogyny and online abusers. In the summer of 2021, Saba, Rachel, and Erica went on the attack of their attackers, refusing to accept harassment as part of the job. Their collective efforts have sparked a national conversation, empowering female journalists to speak out.

The Arnold Amber Award for Investigative Journalism, sponsored by CWA Canada, was presented to TSN investigative journalist Rick Westhead. Rick broke the shocking news that Hockey Canada had quietly settled a lawsuit by a woman who alleged players on the Canadian Men's Junior team had sexually assaulted her following a golf and gala event in 2018. If not for Rick's relentless pursuit of the truth, this story of alleged abuse and cover-up would never have come to light.

The International Press Freedom Award, previously announced, was presented to The Associated Press team of photojournalists Mstyslav Chernov, Evgeniy Maloletka, and field producer Vasilisa Stepanenko. Their harrowing evidence of civilian deaths and destruction of the city is an historic record that cannot be erased.

A second International Press Freedom Award, also previously announced , was presented to Iranian journalists Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who remain in prison for their coverage of last September's death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested and beaten by Iran's so-called morality police for not wearing her headscarf properly.

CJFE would also like to thank CBC guest hosts Nil Köksal and Elamin Abdelmahmoud and all gala attendees for their support. CJFE would also like to thank its sponsors, including our Premier Sponsor, Google News Initiative; Evening Sponsor, CBC/Radio Canada; Magic Moments Sponsor, Margaret Atwood; Reception Sponsor, TD Bank; CWA Canada for its sponsorship of the Arnold Amber Award for Investigative Journalism; and Michael de Adder for the Art Exhibit.

