Gaza Photojournalist Samar Abu Elouf receives 2024 International Press Freedom Award

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE) is proud to announce Palestinian photojournalist Samar Abu Elouf as the second recipient of the 2024 International Press Freedom Award. She is being honoured for breaking traditional gender roles and paving new paths for women in Gaza.

For more than a decade, Abu Elouf has captivated the world with her portraits that reveal the harsh realities of war and displacement alongside moments of joy and resilience. Her latest work, documenting the war in Gaza since October 7, 2023, has earned critical acclaim, including the 2024 Anja Niedringhaus Courage in Photojournalism Award and a George Polk Award.

In a recent CNN profile, Abu Elouf said, "My job isn't to hide, it's to photograph. Even when everyone around you is screaming, covering their ears as the missiles are dropping and they're trying to find a place to hide, you don't look down or look for safety, you focus on them."

Abu Elouf pursued photojournalism to highlight the beauty of Gaza and its people. Despite family opposition, she began taking photography courses, borrowing equipment from colleagues to capture both celebrations and military attacks. Within a year, her photographs of Palestinian women and children were featured in a university exhibit in Gaza. Soon after, she freelanced for Reuters, Middle East Eye, and Al Ghaidaa, a local women's magazine. She now works for The New York Times and is regarded as one of Gaza's leading photojournalists.

"Samar Abu Elouf's work goes beyond capturing images; she captures the very essence of humanity" said Carol Off, CJFE Gala Chair. "Her determination to tell these important stories, despite the risks and challenges she faces, embodies the very spirit of press freedom that CJFE stands for, and we are honoured to present her with the International Press Freedom Award."

Abu Elouf will be honoured at the CJFE Gala: A Night to Celebrate Courage in Journalism, where she will accept her award on October 23 in Toronto. The event will be attended by some of Canada's top journalists and media organizations.

About CJFE

Canadian Journalists for Free Expression defends free expression and those with the courage to seek and report the truth. CJFE has deep roots in journalism. For more than 40 years, we have championed free media and the role it plays in creating a just and equitable society. Our organization supports and upholds the rights of all global citizens to hold leaders to account, to ask hard questions, and to use their voices to speak the truth.

