Recipient of Ontario Together Fund, Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd. is Increasing Production of "Made in Canada" Medical Grade Face Masks to over 22,500,000 per Month

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd., Innovative Packaging and PPE, a Toronto-based manufacturer of plastic products, is a recent recipient of an Ontario Together Fund investment of $450,000. The Ontario government is delivering targeted investments through the fund to increase the Province's stockpile of made-in-Ontario personal protective equipment (PPE). Viva is using this grant to retool operations and expand production of PPE supplies.

"Face masks play an important role in reducing virus transmission. As municipalities are mandating the use of face masks in all public spaces, Viva is ramping up production of 3-ply disposable face masks, in regular and children's sizes, to over 22.5 million masks per month by early 2021. We are honoured to apply our expertise in high volume manufacturing towards PPE production, to help combat COVID-19, and to prepare for potential future challenges with an ample and timely supply," said James Bokla, CEO, Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd.

Viva's plans include the addition of two state-of-the-art high output face mask-making lines. All lines will run 24/7 with inventory sufficient to support quick deliveries.

Viva's face masks are Health Canada approved and certified to ASTM F2100 Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3. Prices are competitive and offer much shorter lead-times. Viva also offers an innovative line of medical and non-medical face shields, and will soon be introducing hand sanitizer gel sachets and wipes.

Viva has had tremendous response from healthcare providers and manufacturers who are proudly wearing Viva's Made in Canada face masks.

Viva Healthcare Packaging (Canada) Ltd., Innovative Packaging and PPE, is the largest manufacturer of media cases in the world and one of the world's largest injection-molding companies. In business for over 48 years, Viva has three locations world-wide, including Canada (Toronto), Poland and Hong Kong. Viva's flagship manufacturing plant is located in Toronto, housing 200 of 300 injection-molding machines globally.

Viva's core business includes medical products for the healthcare sector (face masks, face shields, hand sanitizer sachets and wipes), injection-molded tubes for health and beauty, food, and industrial commercial brands, and media cases for DVD and gaming manufacturers.

For more information on Viva products, visit vmedcare.co and viva-healthcare.com.

