Recipe Unlimited unveils the Fare Way, a new premium food event at the RBC Canadian Open

Spectators and golfers from around the country can stop by and fuel up with their favourite eats from The Burger's Priest, Fresh, The Keg, New York Fries and Añejo Restaurants.

"We are so excited to celebrate the return of the RBC Canadian Open this week with the Fare Way, where guests can take a break from the action and experience the ultimate food scene," says Peter Higley, President of Catering Division. "We are passionate about creating memorable moments for Canadians over food that everyone can enjoy and are thrilled to bring it to those in attendance."

The Recipe Unlimited Fare Way will be returning later this summer at the CP Women's Open at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Ottawa, Ontario from August 22-28, 2022.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of December 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,261 restaurants, 83% of which are operated by franchisees and joint-venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About Golf Canada

Golf Canada is the National Sports Federation and governing body for golf in Canada representing more than 300,000 golfers and 1,435 member clubs across the country. A proud member of the Canadian Olympic Committee, Golf Canada's mission is to increase Canadian participation and excellence in golf. For more information about what Golf Canada is doing to support golf in your community, visit www.golfcanada.ca

