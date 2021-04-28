Recipe Unlimited to Offer Rapid Testing for Teammates at its Restaurants

VAUGHAN, ON, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, with the support of Health Canada and the Ministry of Health for the Province of Ontario, Recipe Unlimited is proud to announce that it will begin offering antigen rapid tests across restaurants in Ontario. Beginning May 3, 2021, frontline teammates at participating locations will be tested twice per week, with the intention of rolling out testing nationally as similar programs are established in other provinces across the country.

Recipe is utilizing Abbott's Panbio™ Rapid Antigen tests which were approved for use by Health Canada in October of last year. It is non-invasive and can be self-administered. "Offering this test to our frontline teammates, now that it has been made available to us, is the right thing to do for them, for our guests and for our communities," says Frank Hennessey, CEO, Recipe Unlimited.

This initiative is another component of Recipe's "Social Safely" program. The program provides a transparent view for customers of the protocols, procedures, and practices implemented at Recipe restaurants to help keep teammates and guests safe. These protocols include strict food safety and standard operating procedures, independent third-party audits, and rigorous safety training programs. In addition, Recipe and its franchisee partners have amplified safety procedures throughout the pandemic and invested in additional training and protective equipment that has, and will continue to provide, an environment that Canadians can trust to gather and be Social, Safely in.

"Our industry has always been held to high health and safety standards. As Canada's largest full-service restaurant company, we are continually looking at every possible precaution to minimize any risk associated with working or dining in restaurants, and we believe that publicly sharing updates to our Social Safely approach will help restore customer confidence." said Hennessey.

For more information, please visit www.socialsafely.ca.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 28, 2021, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,355 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 10 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

