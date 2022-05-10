RECIPE UNLIMITED REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM ITS 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

VAUGHAN, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited Corporation ("Recipe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") was held on May 9, 2022 via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's amended and restated management information circular dated April 29, 2022 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 868,212,297 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:



Vote For % Vote Withhold % Kim Baird 867,550,257 99.98 194,507 0.02 Christy Clark 865,100,605 99.70 2,644,159 0.30 Stephen K. Gunn 866,743,138 99.88 1,001,626 0.12 Frank Hennessey 867,704,321 100 40,443 0 Christopher D. Hodgson 862,811,405 99.43 4,933,359 0.57 Sean Regan 863,235,563 99.48 4,509,201 0.52 Paul Rivett 859,416,322 99.04 8,328,442 0.96

Each of the other matters put forward at the Meeting for consideration and approval by shareholders, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a full report of voting results on all resolutions voted at the Meeting under its profile at www.sedar.com.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Fionn MacCool's, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at March 27, 2022, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,251 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

For further information: Investor Relations: Recipe Unlimited Corp., Ken Grondin, (905) 760-2244, Chief Financial Officer, Email: [email protected] or [email protected]