Recipe Unlimited Partners with Hop City Brewery to launch exclusive craft beer, North of 41°

VAUGHAN, ON, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today Recipe Unlimited is excited to announce the launch of their signature craft beer North of 41° and its availability across Ontario, at participating LCBO and Beer Store locations.

In partnership with Hop City Brewery, North of 41° is the first beer concept created by Recipe, backed by a story rooted within Canadian history. The beer itself is an easy drinking blonde ale with tropical notes of citrus and stone fruit from the Citra hops and is at 4.4% ABV and 16 IBU.

"We knew we had a great story to tell that celebrated Canada," says Nathan Cameron, Beverage Director at Recipe Unlimited. "All we needed was a brewer as passionate about the project as we were to bring the beer to life. And in came Hop City."

The North of 41° story originates on Middle Island. Known as the most southern point of Canada at 41 degrees latitude. It once acted as a passageway for alcohol during prohibition and was the stomping ground for local gangsters. The island officially became Canadian in 1999 and its geography is quite noteworthy in bringing Canadians together. "No matter where you live in Canada, you'll always be North of 41." explains Cameron.

Alongside the blonde ale brew, Recipe introduces an augmented reality experience and app, the first of its kind in the craft beer space. "In the restaurant industry we're constantly thinking of how to inspire our servers and bring the guest experience to life and this was one way," explains Nathan. Users are taken right to Middle Island with 360° views of the beach. They can even snap a picture with a pint in hand for Facebook and Instagram.

Beginning April 1, North of 41° by Hop City is available for purchase at participating LCBO and the Beer Store locations across Ontario as well as participating Recipe restaurants, with more to come in May.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 27, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,355 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 10 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

About Hop City

Tucked away in Brampton, Ontario, you'll find our local craft brewery. In 2009, our brewers Kevin and John entered the building. One top secret recipe book, seven fermenters, and a dozen Barking Squirrels later, Hop City Brewing Co. was born.

Today, Hop City has a family of award-winning beers, a community of passionate fans, and John still running the show. Safe to say, we've never looked back.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

For further information: For further information, contact: Nathan Cameron, Beverage Director, Recipe Unlimited, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.recipeunlimited.com

