Recipe Unlimited Opens Fourth Ultimate Kitchens in Hamilton, Ontario

"We are really excited to open our newest Ultimate Kitchens for Hamiltonions to enjoy. And we are more excited to introduce both The Burgers Priest and Fresh Restaurants to the local community." says Frank Hennessey, CEO, Recipe Unlimited.

Featuring a fully integrated digital takeout and delivery experience, Ultimate Kitchens is revolutionizing mealtime for Hamilton residents, offering Guests the ability to mix and match their favourite items from their favourite restaurants, all in one seamless order. Food feuds will be a thing of the past as Hamiltonians will no longer have to pick just one brand or cuisine for takeout or delivery - they can have it all.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 27, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,355 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 10 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

