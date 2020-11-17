Recipe Unlimited Launches Second "Ultimate Kitchens" Multi-Brand Takeout & Delivery Location in Toronto

THE FIRST OF ITS KIND, RECIPE CREATES RESTAURANT BRAND MARKETPLACE, FULLY INTEGRATING THE OPERATIONS OF SWISS CHALET, NEW YORK FRIES, HARVEY'S, EAST SIDE MARIO'S, MONTANA'S BBQ AND PARTNER CONCEPTS FRESH, BENTO SUSHI AND BLONDIES PIZZA. 8 GREAT BRANDS TO ENJOY INDIVIDUALLY OR TOGETHER IN ONE ORDER.

VAUGHAN, ON, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Recipe Unlimited, Canada's largest full-service restaurant company, formally announced the launch of its second multi-branded takeout and delivery focused concept restaurant, Ultimate Kitchens. The company opened its first location in March 2020. The new location, set to open next week, will feature a fully integrated digital Guest takeout and delivery experience. The participating brands across the two locations include a combination of Swiss Chalet, New York Fries, Harvey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's BBQ and partner concepts Fresh, Bento Sushi and Blondies Pizza. Focused on expanding its offering and strategically partnering with third-party concepts to fill cuisine needs, Ultimate Kitchens will provide Guests with access to a variety of concepts underserviced or not available in their local neighbourhood.

"Ultimate Kitchens brings our iconic brands, partner concepts and new cuisines to the homes of more Canadians while providing Guests with a one-stop dining marketplace, combining meal variety, quality, value and speed in a single, effortless order. Our new prototype creates a fully digital takeout ordering experience, adding a new channel for Guests to conveniently pick up food faster than what they're accustomed to. Takeout or delivery, you can either enjoy the brands individually or mix and match to get exactly what you want in a single order" says Frank Hennessey, CEO, Recipe Unlimited.

"This concept represents a significant opportunity for future growth and expansion for Recipe in Canada and beyond our borders. It's on-point with the shift in consumer behaviour while enabling Recipe to serve markets where it may otherwise be cost prohibitive to build a traditional restaurant. The focus on takeout and delivery will enable us to better serve our Guests in these communities" said Hennessey. The Company intends to have a national presence with as many as 12 locations by the end of 2021.

The multi-branded Ultimate Kitchens concept is exclusively offered on DoorDash , a leading last-mile logistics platform, for a limited period of time. The two companies teamed up earlier this year in a national partnership to bring Recipe's brand favorites to customers' doorsteps. Recipe chose DoorDash as the exclusive delivery platform partner of Ultimate Kitchens because of their shared commitment to operational excellence and strong partnership values.

"We're proud to have been chosen as the exclusive delivery platform for Recipe's multi-branded delivery concept. A strong off-premises strategy is a critical component to the success of any virtual concept, and given our history building and operating similar concepts for restaurant partners in the US, we're excited to bring our insights to this project and enhance Ultimate Kitchens' delivery-only operations," said Tom Pickett, Chief Revenue Officer at DoorDash.

Starting November 23rd, through the end of the year, Guests can get 20% off orders of $15 or more from the Ultimate Kitchens DoorDash store*. Both Recipe and DoorDash are committed to the safety and health of customers, employees, Dashers and community, and all orders will be delivered with contactless delivery for the foreseeable future. To place an order today, visit the DoorDash app for iOS and Android or online on the DoorDash website.

*Offer valid through 12/31/2020. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees, with a max discount up to $25. Limit 3 redemptions per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. No code necessary. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at September 27, 2020, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,355 restaurants, 84% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 10 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

For further information, contact:



Yianni Fountas | Recipe Unlimited, Sr. Director | Emerging Brands & Partnerships, Strategic Projects and Business Insights, E: [email protected]



Cat McCormack | DoorDash, Communications, E: [email protected]

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

Related Links

http://www.recipeunlimited.com

