Recipe Unlimited hosts 5th annual Franchising Open House at Vaughan office

VAUGHAN,ON, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited is holding its annual Franchising Open House on November 5, 2022 in Vaughan and is inviting potential franchisees to explore opportunities with some of Canada's iconic brands including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, The Burger's Priest, East Side Mario's, Montana's BBQ & Bar, Kelseys, New York Fries, State & Main and more.

2022 will mark the fifth year of hosting the open house with the last one being held in 2019. "We're excited to provide aspiring or current franchisees the opportunity to, once again, join us and learn more about upcoming opportunities within the Recipe Unlimited family. This is a chance to meet one on one with our franchising team, brand leadership teams and franchise partners" says Mark Eaton, Chief Development Officer.

While visiting, potential franchisees will be able to speak one on one with members of the Recipe franchising team to explore the franchising process and new opportunities. They're also welcomed to tour the marketplace, sample menu items and speak with current franchise owners about their experiences.

Recipe Unlimited is home to over 20+ brands, with 1200+ locations across North America and worldwide.

Prospective franchisees or anyone wanting to learn more about Recipe Unlimited and current franchising opportunities can attend the event and get more information here .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp.

For further information: For media inquiries or questions please reach out to Nicolette Garito, Public Relations Specialist at [email protected]