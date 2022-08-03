Recipe Unlimited finds a perfect match with Tennis Canada and National Bank Open presented by Rogers partnership

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - This August, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is joining the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in Toronto as the newest food and beverage partner, where event goers can take a break from the matches and enjoy an elevated culinary experience on the grounds.

Recipe will bring a collection of its iconic brands to life on the grounds of the National Bank Open with the newly renovated Food Courtyard. The annual tennis tournament will host players from the WTA Tour on the grounds of the newly named Sobeys Stadium. Fans can visit their favourite Recipe brands like Kelseys, Harvey's, New York Fries, Pickle Barrel, Añejo, Durty Dawgs, The Keg, Fresh Restaurants, The Landing Group and Bier Markt! Visitors can also use their Ultimate Dining Cards at any of the food and beverage concessions and are invited to visit their on-site activation as well as the expanded Food Courtyard.

Returning to the event is Recipe's lead event catering brand, Marigold & Onions, which has been serving tennis fans at the National Bank Open for over 12 years.

"We are excited to expand our presence across Canada's largest sporting events and bring together such an exciting group of restaurant brands and dishes to fans at the National Bank Open," says Peter Higley, President of Catering Division. "The athletes won't be the only professional servers there, but we will leave the competition up to them," adds Higley.

The National Bank Open is taking place at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto from August 6 to 14, 2022.

About RECIPE

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of March 27, 2022, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,251 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint-venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About the National Bank Open presented by Rogers

The National Bank Open presented by Rogers is a Tennis Canada owned and operated world-class tournament celebrating over 128 years of the women's event from August 6-14 at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto and over 140 years of the men's event from August 5-14 at IGA Stadium in Montreal. As a Hologic WTA 1000 and ATP Tour Masters 1000 tournament, National Bank Open presented by Rogers will showcase the world's best players. National Bank Open presented by Rogers is the third-oldest title in tennis, behind only Wimbledon and the US Open. For more information and tickets visit www.nationalbankopen.com .

About Tennis Canada

Founded in 1890, Tennis Canada is a non-profit, national sport association with a mission to lead the growth of tennis in Canada and a vision to become a world-leading tennis nation. Tennis Canada values teamwork, passion, integrity, innovation and excellence. Tennis Canada owns and operates the premier National Bank Open presented by Rogers WTA and ATP Tour events, four professional ATP and ITF sanctioned events and financially supports four other professional tournaments in Canada. Tennis Canada operates junior national training centres/programs in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Tennis Canada is a proud member of the International Tennis Federation, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and serves to administer, sponsor and select the teams for Davis Cup, Billie Jean King Cup, the Olympic and Paralympic Games and all wheelchair, junior and senior national teams. Tennis Canada invests its surplus into tennis development. For more information on Tennis Canada please visit our Web site at: www.tenniscanada.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Recipe Unlimited Corp

