Recipe Unlimited Announces Closures of Dining Rooms Effective March 18

VAUGHAN, ON, March 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited announces today, the voluntary closure of all its dining rooms as an additional measure to the municipalities that have already ordered these closures. These additional closures will take effect March 18, 2020. Certain Brands will continue to offer take-out, drive-thru and delivery options.

"The health and safety of our guests and team members is our primary concern during this COVID-19 situation. As we closely monitor the actions of other countries and listening to recommendations from government and health authorities, we believe the temporary closure of dining rooms is the right thing to do," says Frank Hennessey, Chief Executive Officer, Recipe Unlimited Corporation. "This is a critical step in 'flattening the curve' and reducing further spread of the virus."

Effective Wednesday, a number of our restaurant Brands will remain open for take-out, drive-thru and delivery options based on their location. Guests can check Brand websites for details.

"Collectively, Recipe and our franchisee partners employ more than 60,000 Canadians in communities big and small across this country," added Hennessey. "I'm extremely proud of the partnership our franchisees and restaurant teams have demonstrated in recent days. We will continue to work with all of our partners and government to ensure that franchisees and restaurant employees get the support they need during this unfortunate event."

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Cana da's oldest and largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, and 1909 Taverne Moderne.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 29, 2019, Recipe had 24 brands and 1,373 restaurants, 85% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

