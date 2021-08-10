Recipe Unlimited Announces $20 Million Commitment to Sustainability in its Inaugural Sustainability Report

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Recipe Unlimited has announced the publication of its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report for 2020. As a leader in the Canadian hospitality industry, this report highlights Recipe's achievements to date and commitments for the future across three key pillars: People, Food and Planet.

"We are proud of the progress we've made but have much more to do, especially seeing the warnings coming out of the latest U.N. climate change report," says Frank Hennessey, Chief Executive Officer, Recipe Unlimited. "As citizens of this planet this work matters, and as a leader in the restaurant industry, it is incumbent upon us to do even more. We are dedicating $20M specifically for the purpose of helping us achieve our quantifiable targets and goals by 2025. We are committed to public accountability and transparency in these efforts."



Recipe's CSR vision will be realized through their three key pillars:

Our People

Talent & Employee Engagement • Diversity, Equity & Inclusion



Benefits & Compensation



Employee Wellness



Community Engagement & Philanthropy

Our Food

Sustainable Food Sourcing • Food Safety



Choice & Nutrition



Responsible Marketing



Food Rescue

Our Planet

Sustainable Packaging



Waste Management



Green Design & Construction: Energy Management, Water Management, GHG Emission Reduction

To determine the topics included in the report, Recipe Unlimited undertook external research, sought input from key stakeholders and executives, and leveraged the expertise of their CSR Steering Committee. In addition, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board's (SASB) Food & Beverage – Restaurants industry disclosure metrics were an important framework to measure their performance.

The information in this report reflects the CSR performance of Recipe Unlimited in Canada (where 96% of our restaurants are operated) for the financial year ended December 27, 2020.* Their reporting efforts focused on corporate restaurants and franchise locations where data was available.

"Our CSR goals create a bolder vision that helps to further unite our teammates, franchisees, and suppliers around the priorities that matter most: sustainably growing the business, taking care of our People and Planet, and delivering the exceptional dining experiences our guests have come to expect," explains Frank Hennessey.



To view the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility report click here .

About Recipe



Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, 1909 Taverne Moderne, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As of June 27, 2021, Recipe had 25 brands and 1,327 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in 11 countries (Canada, USA, Bahrain, China, India, Macao, Oman, Panama, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE). Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

For further information: Julie Denton, Chief People Officer, 416-400-4494, [email protected]

