MONTREAL, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - In light of recent media reports on the availability of illegal nicotine products at retail and online outlets, Imperial Tobacco Canada (ITCAN) joins other groups in demanding Health Canada and the Quebec government to fulfill their responsibility to ensure consumer safety, regulatory compliance and preventing youth access.

"This is a serious public health issue. These reports confirm what we have been telling the Government of Quebec for months: there is a severe lack of enforcement when it comes to illegal nicotine products, which is allowing the illicit market to thrive," said Eric Gagnon, Vice President, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at ITCAN. "It is crucial for the Quebec government and Health Canada to step up and enforce existing laws."

Since the ban on flavoured vaping products last fall in Quebec, multiple media outlets have noted that some retailers are skirting the law. ITCAN has proactively engaged with the Quebec government on multiple occasions, presenting evidence of these issues. Unfortunately, enforcement actions have yet to be strengthened, allowing the illegal market to persist. Now, media are reporting a worrying nicotine pouch illicit market in the province.

"We want to assure the public and health professionals that ITCAN adheres strictly to all regulations concerning the marketing and sale of nicotine products. Unfortunately, however, this is not the case with all manufacturers and distributors," said Mr. Gagnon. "And they are all well aware that they can operate with impunity. No one is coming after them."

ZONNIC is the only nicotine pouch in Canada authorized for sale as a natural health product and nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) for adults aged 18 and over. It was approved by Health Canada following a two-year rigorous review process in which ITCAN demonstrated the product's safety and efficacy.

"Any nicotine pouch other than ZONNIC sold in any retail outlet is illegal. Full stop," said Mr. Gagnon. "ITCAN has put in place mandatory age verification and insisted that the product be only available behind the counter even if our license doesn't require it."

ITCAN fully supports regulations that restrict the sale of nicotine products to adults over 18 and agrees that minors should not use any nicotine products. The sale of unapproved nicotine pouches, which have not been granted a product license by Health Canada, is a federal offense with severe penalties - carrying a maximum penalty of fines up to $5 million and imprisonment up to two years.

ITCAN is committed to maintaining an open dialogue with regulators, health professionals, and the public, and welcomes further discussions on stringent enforcement measures to safeguard public health and prevent youth from accessing nicotine products.

