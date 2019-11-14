Recapture of second inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - At approximately 1:45 p.m. on November 14, 2019, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) informed the Correctional Service Canada (CSC) that Matthew Shaundel Michel was apprehended.

Inmate Matthew Shaundel Michel and Inmate Kendal Lee Campeau had been unlawfully at large from the Regional Psychiatric Centre since November 13, 2019. The Saskatoon Police Service captured inmate Campeau earlier on November 14, 2019.

The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) would like to thank the Saskatoon Police Service and the RCMP for apprehending both inmates.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Contact Tim Krause, Assistant Warden Management Services, Regional Psychiatric Centre, (306) 975-5400 ext.4155