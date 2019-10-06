Recapture of Inmates from Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Minimum security unit

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Oct. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - At approximately 10 a.m. on October 6, 2019 inmates Noah Lemaigre-Elliott and Jesse Favel were apprehended by the Saskatoon Police Service.

These inmates had been unlawfully at large from the minimum security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary since October 4, 2019.

The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) would like to thank the Saskatoon Police Service for apprehending these inmates.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Darcy Begrand, Manager, Assessment and Intervention, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-765-8520