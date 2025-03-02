SASKATOON, SK, March 2, 2025 /CNW/ - At 1:30 p.m. on March 2, 2025, inmate Leroy Desmond Daniels was apprehended by the Saskatoon Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, since February 25, 2025.

The Correctional Service of Canada and Willow Cree Healing Lodge are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of its correctional institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority of the Correctional Service of Canada.

