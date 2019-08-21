Recapture of Inmate from Stony Mountain Institution - Minimum security unit

WINNIPEG, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - At approximately 1 p.m. on August 21, 2019, inmate Ringo Carpenter was apprehended by the Winnipeg Police Service.

This inmate had been reported escaped earlier today from the minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada

For further information: Isabelle Robitaille, Regional Communications Manager - Prairie Region, Correctional Service Canada, 204-983-0992

