Recapture of Inmate from Stony Mountain Institution - Minimum security unit

Stony Mountain, MB, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - At approximately 5:10 a.m on October 5, 2020, the Winnipeg Police Service advised that they had apprehended inmate Aban Galin.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum security unit of Stony Mountain Institution, since October 4, 2020.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

