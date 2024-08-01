Recapture of inmate from Stan Daniels Healing Centre - minimum-security Section 81 facility

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - At 10:20 a.m. on August 1st, 2024, inmate Evin Sayer was apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service.



This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, operated by the Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA), since July 12, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada and NCSA are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

