PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - On February 20, 2026, inmate Keiston Custer absconded from lawful custody when being transported by staff from Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) contacted the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and a warrant for the inmate's arrest has been issued.

Keiston Custer is 30 years old, measures 178 cm (5'10") in height and weighs 82 kg (181 lbs). The inmate has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

The inmate is currently serving a sentence of 10 years and two days for manslaughter – use firearm, riot – punishment of rioter, and possession of property obtained by crime – over $5000.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Keiston Custer is asked to contact the police.

CSC will investigate the circumstances of this incident and is working with the police to locate the offender as quickly as possible.

CSC has given the police all of the information available to help arrest the inmate.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203