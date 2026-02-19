EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - At 10:05 a.m. on February 19, 2026, Shelby Crane was apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service and the Alberta Sheriffs Fugitive Apprehension Sheriff Support Team (FASST).

Shelby Crane had been unlawfully at large from Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, since January 1, 2026.

The Correctional Service of Canada and Native Counselling Services of Alberta are conducting a joint investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of its correctional institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority of the Correctional Service of Canada and Native Counselling Services of Alberta.

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters, Prairies, (306) 514-2203