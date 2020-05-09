Recapture of inmate from Buffalo Sage Wellness House

EDMONTON, May 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

At approximately 6:15 A.M. on May 9, 2020, inmate Stacy Jack was apprehended by the Saskatoon Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the Buffalo Sage Wellness House, a facility managed by Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA), since April 22, 2018.

CSC and NCSA are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

